Josh Duhamel's Son Axl Loves the Green Bay Packers: 'I Know It's Just to Piss Me Off,' He Jokes

Josh Duhamel‘s son Axl Jack with ex Fergie is only 4½, but he already knows how to push his dad’s buttons.

At a Tuesday screening of his newest film Love, Simon in Los Angeles, the 45-year-old actor told PEOPLE that Axl’s football team affinity might just be to get a rise out of his father.

“He is 4, and he already likes to pretend that he likes the [Green Bay] Packers,” Duhamel says. “That is, like … the biggest sin that you can have in our house.”

The star explains, “We are Vikings fans, and he already likes to say, ‘Go, Packers!’ and I know it’s just to piss me off, and he is 4!”

Duhamel — who has long been a fan of baseball and even played ’70s-era Major League Baseball pitcher Bill “Spaceman” Lee in the 2016 film Spaceman — admits to PEOPLE that he has employed a bit of bribery to get his son to take to the sport.

“I’m trying to keep him from having an aversion to it, so I am basically bribing him into it,” the star says. “I bring up things that I know that he likes, which are superheroes, swords and Thor’s hammer.”

“I let him pretend that he has Thor’s hammer and that he is going to ‘hammer’ the ball, and if he gets it past me he gets to run to first base and gets an M&M,” Duhamel adds.

Of whether he had ambitions to play the father of a teenage protagonist in a coming-out, coming-of-age romantic comedy, Duhamel explains that his aspirations were a little different.

“No! I want to play the young guy!” the Transformers star jokes with a laugh. “This is just unfortunately where I am at now.”

Love, Simon premieres Friday in theaters nationwide.