Josh Duhamel Can’t Wait to Coach His Son Axl in Sports: ‘I’m Totally Going to Be That Dad’

Josh Duhamel is sharing his passion for sports with his little boy.

The actor, who serves as the new celebrity ambassador for the Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot, says he’s looking forward to the day that he gets to coach his 3½-year-old son Axl Jack in athletics.

“I’m totally going to be that dad,” Duhamel, 44, tells PEOPLE. “I’ll be the dad on the sidelines coaching.”

But while Axl may be a little young to join his own team just yet, Duhamel thinks there are valuable life lessons he can learn from playing sports in the future.

“You learn how to win and lose and be on a team,” he says. “He doesn’t need to be a professional athlete, but he should learn how to be on a team and compete because that’s what the real world is about.”

The Transformers: The Last Knight star has already taken Axl — whom he shares with wife of eight years Fergie — to a few baseball games, but admits that their son seems more interested in making friends than watching the action on the field.

“I’ve taken him to two games now,” he says. “He’s not so much into the baseball as he is finding other kids to hang out with and steal cotton candy from. Last time, he found a little girl around his age and he went and sat with her and they had a great time.”