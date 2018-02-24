Josh Charles and Wife Sophie Flack Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Good news — Josh Charles is going to be a dad again!

The 46-year-old Good Wife actor and his wife Sophie Flack are expecting their second child together.

Flack, 35, shared the happy announcement on Instagram, Thursday, posting a photo of herself showing off her growing baby bump in a rolled-up black T-shirt printed with the phrase popularized by Beyoncé, “I woke up like this.”

“Oh by the way…” the former ballet dancer and Bunheads author wrote in the post’s caption.

Reps for the pair did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Charles and Flack, who wed in September 2013 and live in New York City, are already parents to son Rocco, who was born in December 2014.

The couple keep their personal lives private, but Flack often shares adorable family moments on her Instagram account.

Charles had his breakout role opposite Robin Williams in 1989’s Dead Poets Society. He went on to have memorable parts on the big screen in 1991’s Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead and 1994’s Threesome.

Since his jaw-dropped exit from The Good Wife in 2014, Charles took on roles in Netflix’s two Wet Hot American Summer sequels First Day of Camp and 10 Years Later. He most recently portrayed Dr. Jerome Oziel in the Law & Order True Crime mini-series The Menendez Murders.

The Sports Night star’s next project, Amateur — about a young basketball player who struggles to fit in with his new team — is currently in post-production. He plays the team’s coach.