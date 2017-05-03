Baby No. 2 on the Way for Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Wife Tasha McCauley

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will soon become “Dad” to two.

The Snowden actor and his wife Tasha McCauley are expecting their second together, a rep confirms to PEOPLE.

While leaving a café in Beverly Hills Wednesday, the two were spotted walking arm-in-arm with a noticeable addition — a growing baby bump.

Gordon-Levitt and McCauley are notoriously private, keeping the big news under wraps, just like they did with their intimate December 2014 wedding ceremony. The pair welcomed their first child — a son — in August 2015, but have yet to confirm his name.

“Being in the public eye is a great thing. It allows me to do what I love to do, which is act in movies, but it’s a choice that I made,” Gordon-Levitt, 35, shared during a 2015 appearance on Live! With Kelly and Michael. “And that has its upsides and honestly, some downsides.”

He continued: “My son… he hasn’t made the choice to be in the public eye, and that’s a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he’s older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself. So, for now, I’m just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy.”

News of Gordon-Levitt and McCauley’s relationship first became public when Levitt spoke to Howard Stern in 2013 about dating someone out of the spotlight.

“I have a girlfriend but I tend not to really like to talk about it in public,” he said, declining to give her name. “The girl that I’m with, she really doesn’t want to be a part of that.”

McCauley earned her bachelor’s degree in robotics and has an MBA business education and research.

The happy news was first reported by E! News.