Jordin Sparks Says Hearing Her Son's Heartbeat Is the 'Ultimate' Sound as She Nears Due Date

Jordin Sparks is counting down until her son’s arrival!

The pregnant singer, 28, shared a sweet video of her getting an ultrasound on Instagram Friday during which she became emotional when she heard her baby boy’s strong heartbeat.

“I’ve heard many beautiful noises & sounds in my short time on this earth but this…this is the ultimate. How sweet the sound! Daddy and I love you so much Lil man. We’re ready for you when you are!” Sparks captioned the video taken by husband Dana Isaiah.

The American Idol winner is due to give birth at the end of April and may have revealed she is planning a water birth.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Also on Friday, Isaiah shared an Instagram Story video of his wife reviewing the steps of a water birth by practicing with a baby doll in a bathtub.

The couple has already enjoyed a babymoon in Cancun as well as a “[low-key] baby shower” in February. And now she’s at a stage where her bump has stopped her from tying her own shoes!

“I was having a good time trying on dresses to fit my bump and then realized I had to tie my shoes,” she said on Instagram in late March. “Never thought that would be something I’d struggle doing! Mamas, what was something you took for granted? I’ll do another one…breathing. #thirdtrimester.”

RELATED: Jordin Sparks: From American Idol Champ to Newlywed Mom-to-be!

Dana Isaiah/Instagram

Also in February, Sparks told PEOPLE Now that she can’t wait to be a mom and is already prepared for her son on the way to be a daddy’s boy.

“I was talking to [Isaiah] the other day [and] I was like, ‘I just have a feeling you guys are gonna conspire against me.”

Jokingly adding, “I feel like it’s gonna be one of those things where it’s like, ‘Don’t you tell your mother about this.’ And then I’m gonna have to find out a week later about something.”