Jordin Sparks Says 'It's Still Really Trippy' to Be Called 'Mom' After the Birth of Her Son

From Idol to mom!

Jordin Sparks and husband Dana Isaiah welcomed their baby boy, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., just one week ago, but the singer is already well into the swing of parenting.

“It’s still really trippy to say the word ‘mom,’ referring to myself,” Sparks, 28, says in the new issue of PEOPLE — but she couldn’t be happier in her new role as a mother.

“My brother asked me, ‘Are you ready for your life to not be about you anymore?’ ” the star recalls. “I stopped for a second and thought, ‘I have lived a lot of life: In the last 28 years, in the past 11 [since American Idol], I have lived a lot and seen a lot.’ I am okay about it being about someone else from now on; I am good with that.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jordin Sparks David Livingston/Getty

Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah

RELATED: Jordin Sparks Reveals Her Baby Boy’s Umbilical Cord Was “Wrapped Around His Neck Twice”

As PEOPLE exclusively announced, Sparks welcomed baby DJ on May 2 at the Natural Birth Center & Women’s Wellness in L.A., where her husband and a midwife were at her side for a drug-free water birth.

“It was just this incredibly miraculous, beautiful moment that I don’t know could ever be duplicated,” says Sparks. “You see in movies how emotional people get, but until you are actually sitting there … it’s beyond anything I’ve ever felt in my life.”

Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah

RELATED VIDEO: A Surprise Engagement and a Surprise Pregnancy! Which Major Life Change “Shocked” Jordin Sparks More?



Just three days after the delivery, Sparks hit the red carpet in L.A. for the premiere of her new movie Show Dogs — but Sparks would be the first to tell you life as a new mom isn’t always that glamorous.

“I have been up more with [DJ], so I am getting the dirty diapers, and [Dana] is an amazing swaddler and I am not,” she says of her husband, 25. “He is never frustrated or irritated when I wake him up; he has been amazing. Even when we’re zombies at 2 a.m. trying to tend to a blowout diaper, he’s amazing!”

Sparks and Isaiah, a model, secretly married last July and six weeks later learned that she was pregnant.

PEOPLE cover

RELATED GALLERY: Jordin Sparks: From American Idol Champ to Newlywed Mom-to-Be!

Today, Sparks couldn’t be happier with her new family of three. “I have always loved kids, so I figured that if I ever got the blessing or the opportunity to have some of my own, I imagined that I would just embrace the role, and I would love it — and I do,” she says.

Adds the singer, “I have seen a lot of women say, ‘This is what I am meant to do.’ And that is how I feel.”

For more on Jordin Sparks’s life as a new mom, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.