Jordin Sparks Reveals Her Baby Boy's Umbilical Cord Was ‘Wrapped Around His Neck Twice’

Jordin Sparks’ son Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. was born with his umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck, but fortunately, a midwife was able to quickly take care of the situation before any problems arose.

Three days after the American Idol alum, 28, and her 25-year-old husband Dana Isaiah welcomed their first child on May 2, Sparks opened up about the all-natural water birth.

“I went to a birth center,” Sparks told PEOPLE on Saturday at the premiere of her new film Show Dogs. “It’s actually right across from Cedars Sinai here in L.A., so just in case anything happened, if there’s complications that arise, they actually would escort us over to the hospital.”

Although her husband caught the baby without a problem, Sparks explained that “it was a good thing” there was a midwife nearby “because the umbilical cord was wrapped around [the baby’s] neck twice.”

Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah

“I didn’t see it because I was facing the other way,” Sparks explained, adding that at the time her husband “was just like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ ”

“He said it almost looked like a scarf — it was wrapped around his neck and bod,” the singer continued, adding that while her husband was holding their newborn son, the midwife “got [the umbilical cord] off really quickly.”

“Then he was good to go,” she added. “‘[He] took his first breath and then [her husband] handed him to me.”

Jordin Sparks Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Opening up about the moment she first held her newborn son, Sparks said, “It was just this incredibly miraculous, beautiful moment that I don’t know could ever be duplicated or replicated. Like you see it in movies, how emotional people get, but until you are actually sitting there it’s beyond anything I’ve ever felt in my life.”

“Ahhh, I’m getting chills just thinking about it,” the new mother added.

Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah

The singer also revealed that since the birth of her son, she’s felt like both everything has changed and absolutely nothing has changed.

“Everything changed, but almost nothing either, because this is what I was meant to do. I was meant to bring him into this world, and to be his mom,” she said. “My brother asked me yesterday, ‘Are you ready for your life to not be about you anymore?’ ”

“I stopped for a second and thought, ‘I have lived a lot of life in the last 28 years,’ ” she added. “I have lived a lot and seen a lot. I am okay about it being about someone else from now on, I am good with that.”

Sparks secretly married Isaiah, a model, in July, and six weeks later learned they were expecting. In the fall, the singer spoke with PEOPLE exclusively to announce her surprise marriage and pregnancy.

“It was about five days after [Dana] moved to L.A.,” Sparks previously told PEOPLE. “He comes in and I go, ‘I’m pregnant.’ It was such a shock for both of us. I turned around and started bawling in the closet. I’m going to be completely honest, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Everything has been so crazy and fast-forward.”

“I’m the most content I’ve ever been in my life,” she added.