Pregnant Jordin Sparks Jokes Her Husband and Baby Boy on the Way Might 'Conspire Against' Her

Jordin Sparks can’t wait to be a mom, but she’s prepared for her son on the way to be a daddy’s boy.
“I was talking to [husband Dana Isaiah] the other day [and] I was like, ‘I just have a feeling you guys are gonna conspire against me,’ ” the American Idol alum, 28, jokes to PEOPLE Now.
She adds with a laugh, “I feel like it’s gonna be one of those things where it’s like, ‘Don’t you tell your mother about this.’ And then I’m gonna have to find out a week later about something.”
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.
RELATED: Pregnant Jordin Sparks Embraces Her Growing Bump in “Baby’s 1st Christmas” Selfie
For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.
Sparks’ workout routine has changed quite a bit since finding out she was expecting — namely, whether she joins her model and fitness-enthusiast husband at the gym depends on how she’s feeling on any particular day.
“We would go to the gym maybe three or four times a week … and then the pregnancy changed everything because I was so tired,” she recalls. “The first trimester, I slept the entire time. Then the second trimester hit and I had more energy, and I do have more energy [now].”
“So there are days when I’m like, ‘Okay, babe, let’s go, let’s get this going, it’ll be great, I’ll go with you,’ ” she continues. “And then there are a lot of days where I’m like, ‘I’ll see you when you get home.’ ”
RELATED VIDEO: Jordin Sparks Admits She Was Okay with Not Looking for Love – Until Her Husband ‘Showed Up’
RELATED: Jordin Sparks Is Embracing Her Growing Baby Bump: “I’m Excited to Accept Every Single Curve”
After a whirlwind courtship following their first meeting in February 2017, Sparks and Isaiah tied the knot in a secret ceremony on July 16, eloping during a Hawaiian getaway with their best friends. They confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE in November that they were expecting their first child.
But the “No Air” singer wasn’t looking for love — love found her. As she explains to PEOPLE Now, “I have so much love in my life already — my nieces, my family, my friends — that I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m okay. If [a romantic interest] shows up, then it shows up.’ ”
“And then it showed up, and I was not expecting it,” Sparks continues of husband Isaiah, 25. “We were both really caught by surprise … The thing that you hear sometimes — ‘When you’re least looking for it, that’s when it finds you’ — it actually did.”
Sparks, a longtime Operation Smile ambassador, has partnered with Lay’s for the “Smile with Lay’s” campaign, which benefits the cleft lip and palate charity.