Jordin Sparks is soaking up the sun — and showing off her bump!

The American Idol season 6 winner and her husband Dana Isaiah are getting their rest and relaxation in on a trip to Cancun, Mexico, ahead of the birth of their first child.

And of course, that includes lounge sessions on the sand. In a snap Sparks shared to Instagram Tuesday, the 28-year-old singer shows off her baby bump in a white bikini as she and Isaiah enjoy the beach.

“Babymoon with my fine motha shut yo mouth husbae/baby daddy!! Yassss 🍫😍 Life is good. 😎🌴☀♥ ,” she wrote, adding a string of hashtags including “#marriedlife,” “#psalm37four” and the hilarious “#babynumber2wouldbeonitswayifididntalreadyhaveoneintheoven.”

Isaiah, 25, captioned the same photo, “Babymooon in full affect 🌴☀…. she gone STAY pregnant shiiiii 😏.”

Sparks recently sat down with PEOPLE Now to dish on some details surrounding her pregnancy, which she confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE in November alongside the news that she and her model beau had tied the knot the previous July.

“I was talking to [Dana] the other day [and] I was like, ‘I just have a feeling you guys are gonna conspire against me,’ ” she joked of her husband and their son on the way.

“I feel like it’s gonna be one of those things where it’s like, ‘Don’t you tell your mother about this,’ ” she added with a laugh. “And then I’m gonna have to find out a week later about something.”

On Thanksgiving, Sparks and Isaiah shared the news that their impending bundle of joy would be a son, revealing the little one’s sex during a party with their families.

“We’re beyond excited to be having a little boy. We cannot wait to meet him and love him so much already!” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively in a statement.