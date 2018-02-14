Jordin Sparks is celebrating the good life.

Joining her husband, fitness model Dana Isaiah, on a beachy babymoon, the singer and actress stayed at the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach in Cancun, Mexico, this past weekend.

The couple spent the bulk of their time at the resort’s HydroSpa and lounging around their own pool at the Presidential Suite, but did hit the beach a few times to enjoy the waves.

Sparks, 28, is due to give birth to a baby boy — the couple’s first child — at the end of April. She was photographed Monday alongside Isaiah, showing off her baby bump in a white bikini and matching cover-up.

Sparks and Isaiah, 25, each used Instagram to share a snap from their vacation with their followers, depicting the parents-to-be lounging on the sand.

“Babymoon with my fine motha shut yo mouth husbae/baby daddy!! Yassss 🍫😍 Life is good. 😎🌴☀♥ ,” the American Idol season 6 winner captioned her post.

Wrote Isaiah on his, “Babymooon in full affect 🌴☀…. she gone STAY pregnant shiiiii 😏.”

The couple are fans of the warm weather, especially when it comes to celebrating big milestones. In November, Sparks told PEOPLE exclusively of their July 16 wedding in Hawaii, “We hadn’t had a set plan or anything. We were like, ‘If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, that’s okay too.”

Their witnesses? The duo’s best friends — one of whom officiated the ceremony from the ocean!

“We all get in the water and we’re having a good time and I just was like, ‘Morgan,’ ” Sparks said about her best friend. “She had gotten ordained before the trip. I was like, ‘Morgan, why don’t you do it right now?’ And she was like, ‘Okay!’ “