Jordin Sparks and husband Dana Isaiah have made their big (bump) debut!

The parents-to-be, who secretly married on July 16, stepped out together for their first public appearance on Tuesday since announcing their surprise nuptials in November and confirming to PEOPLE exclusively that they’re expecting their first child – a boy!

Sparks, 27, and Isaiah, 25, attended the One Night With the Stars benefit at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where the couple coordinated in black and cradled her baby bump.

The American Idol winner first met her new husband and his family when she traveled to Houston during Super Bowl weekend in February with her charity campaign I’m M.A.D., Are You? and five months later, Sparks and Isaiah eloped while on vacation in Hawaii with a small group of friends.

As for impending motherhood, Sparks previously told PEOPLE she’s looking forward to many new adventures including her pregnancy curves.

“I’m excited to accept every single curve,” the star said. “I’ve always loved my curves. Now I have different ones and I’m excited about them.”

While Tuesday’s event called for formal wear, Sparks has been embracing new maternity wear.

“I was just like ‘Babe, can I wear your sweatpants?’ I’ve been wearing his sweatpants all the time!” the mother-to-be said about wearing her husband’s clothes.