Pregnant Jordin Sparks Embraces Her Growing Bump in 'Baby's 1st Christmas' Selfie

Jordin Sparks and her husband Dana Isaiah will be welcoming a son in the spring, and the American Idol alum showed off her growing baby bump over the Christmas holiday with fans.

“Merry Christmas to you & yours. Be kind to each other,” the singer, 28, captioned a sweet selfie of herself wearing a cute T-shirt with the words “Baby’s 1st Christmas … on the inside.”

Since announcing her surprise baby and wedding news exclusively with PEOPLE last month, the star and her new husband, 25, have been excitedly documenting Sparks’ pregnancy milestones on social media.

“IT’S A BOY!!! We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list!” Sparks excitedly wrote on Instagram in late November while revealing the sex of their baby. “@_danaisaiah’s gonna have a little mini me running around! We can’t wait to meet him. We love you lil man!”

In November, Sparks opened up to PEOPLE about embracing her changing body.

“I’m excited to accept every single curve. I’ve always loved my curves,” she said. “Now I have different ones and I’m excited about them!”