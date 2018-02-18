Jordin Sparks' Baby Bump Gets a Sweet Kiss During Her Low-Key Shower

Baby (bump) love!

Jordin Sparks is due to give birth to a baby boy — her first child with husband Dana Isaiah — at the end of April, and she celebrated the upcoming happy day on Saturday with a “[low-key] baby shower” attended by family and friends.

And nobody was more excited than the 28-year-old singer’s niece.

Sharing a photo of the little girl giving her baby bump a hug and a kiss, Sparks captioned the snap, “Little bug can’t wait to meet her cousin.”

Continuing, the “No Air” singer explained how grateful she was to be celebrating the milestone with those close to her heart. “We had a [low-key] baby shower for Little man in AZ with family and friends this afternoon. It was beautiful. I am so grateful for the support system I’ve had growing up and the roots that took hold to support us now. This journey is incredible. God is good,” she added.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Jordin Sparks Is Embracing Her Growing Baby Bump: “I’m Excited to Accept Every Single Curve”

Earlier in February, Sparks and her fitness model husband jetted off to a beachy babymoon in Cancun, Mexico.

Karla Ruiz

Sparks and Isaiah, 25, each used Instagram to share a snap from their vacation with their followers, depicting the parents-to-be lounging on the sand.

“Babymoon with my fine motha shut yo mouth husbae/baby daddy!! Yassss 🍫😍 Life is good. 😎🌴☀♥ ,” the American Idol season 6 winner captioned her post.

Wrote Isaiah on his, “Babymooon in full affect 🌴☀…. she gone STAY pregnant shiiiii 😏.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jordin Sparks Admits She Was Okay with Not Looking for Love – Until Her Husband ‘Showed Up’

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

And even though Sparks can’t wait to be a mom, she says she’s already prepared for her son on the way to be a daddy’s boy.

“I was talking to [Isaiah] the other day [and] I was like, ‘I just have a feeling you guys are gonna conspire against me,’ ” the 28-year-old joked to PEOPLE Now earlier this month.

She added with a laugh, “I feel like it’s gonna be one of those things where it’s like, ‘Don’t you tell your mother about this.’ And then I’m gonna have to find out a week later about something.”