Jordan Peele Raves About Being a First-Time Dad to Son Beaumont: 'Every Day Is a Joy'

Jordan Peele‘s got that new-dad glow.

In addition to the exceptional professional success he has achieved in the last year — Peele is the third first-time director in history to receive Oscar nominations for picture, screenplay and director for the same film, Get Out — the actor, writer and director has also been celebrating a personal highlight: being a new dad to son Beaumont Gino with wife Chelsea Peretti.

“He’s over 7 months now. Every day is a joy,” Peele, 38, tells PEOPLE of fatherhood. “You just get a little bit more of the person. You meet a little bit more of the person. Seeing that smile or recognition is everything.”

Peele and Peretti — who celebrated her 40th birthday on Tuesday — welcomed Beau into the world last summer. But even with the demands of new parenthood and Peele’s busy work schedule, the new dad says he isn’t sleep deprived.

“I’m committed to my sleep. I need my sleep,” he says with a laugh. “I’m getting more than if I were shooting a movie right now.”

Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele Frederick M. Brown/Getty

The former Key & Peele star previously revealed that given his and his Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress wife’s comedic talents, they expect their son to share the funny gene.

“We’ve gotten such a warm reaction and people, I think correctly, are already observing that this child will be comedy gold,” he said in March.

Jordan Peele on the set of Get Out Justin Lubin/Universal Pictures

So at what age will young Beau be allowed to watch Get Out — Dad’s R-rated, critically acclaimed thriller about a young black man who visits his white girlfriend’s family at their country home and uncovers something sinister at work within the affluent suburb?

“Great question,” he says. “I don’t know, probably 9 or 10. It will be early.”

