Jordan Peele Can’t Wait to Parent with Wife Chelsea Peretti: ‘This Child Will Be Comedy Gold!’

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti couldn’t be more excited about expecting their first child.

But dad-to-be Peele is also loving his wife’s transformation since they found out they were going to be parents, he tells PEOPLE.

“We’re so excited, and it’s surreal and cool,” he says. “My wife is just a very beautiful and spectacular pregnant person.”

Peele, who directed the box office hit Get Out, adds that they decided to go ahead with a public baby announcement because there was no hiding Peretti’s growing bump.

“You want to get into the zone where you feel like, ‘Okay, now this is happening,’ and really it got to the point where hiding it really wasn’t an option,” he says with a smile. “We’ve gotten such a warm reaction and people, I think correctly, are already observing that this child will be comedy gold.”

Peele, 38, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Peretti, 39, have a knack for surprising their fans with special announcements on social media. They announced their engagement on Twitter and last April, Peretti slyly shared the news that the couple had eloped, which Peele also joked about on Late Night with Seth Meyers with his comedy partner Keegan Michael Key.

So what are the pros to eloping versus having a big wedding?

“Oh my God, what aren’t the pros of eloping?” Peele says. “I’m not a very crowd-oriented person. I feel like I’m great one-on-one, I’m okay with two people, with three I’m a little bit worse.”

