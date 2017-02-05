Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti Are Expecting — and Naturally They Have to Give a Nod to Beyoncé

Beyoncé, schmoché.

Comedians Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti announced that they are expecting their first child together on Saturday. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress revealed that she was pregnant when she shared a photo of her baby bump inside a glittering mirror art installation.

“Beyonce schmonce,” she captioned the selfie, riffing off Beyoncé’s now iconic pregnancy announcement from earlier in the week.

Peretti and her Key and Peele husband have been together for over three years. In April 2016, Peele revealed that he and Peretti had eloped during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“I am married to actress Chelsea Peretti,” Peele said during a bit in which he and comedy partner Keegan-Michael Key shared trivia about each other to help people tell them apart.

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Win VMAs

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“I am not married to actress to Chelsea Peretti, we are just dating,” Key joked – getting a dirty look from Peele.

❤️eloped a bit ago🌺❤our only witness was this lil guy️ 🐃 A photo posted by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on Apr 26, 2016 at 10:59am PDT

Peretti confirmed the news on Instagram shortly after her husband’s appearance, sharing a shot of the couple’s adorable dog decked out in a Hawaiian shirt.

“Eloped a bit ago … our only witness was this lil guy,” she wrote.