Jonathan Silverman and Jennifer Finnigan are seeing pink!

The actors have welcomed their first child, daughter Ella Jack Silverman, they shared on Instagram Friday, posting an image of Ella’s tiny foot in a hospital anklet.

“#fbf One week ago today, On September 29th, after a 28 hour labor, our little girl was born into the world,” the 38-year-old Salvation actress wrote. “Happy One-Week Birthday, Ella Jack 💕💕💕 We love you very much.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

#fbf One week ago today, On September 29th, after a 28 hour labor, our little girl was born into the world. Happy One-Week Birthday, Ella Jack 💕💕💕 We love you very much. A post shared by Jennifer Finnigan (@jennigan1) on Oct 6, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Silverman, 51, re-posted the sweet black-and-white photo, adding his own message for his new baby girl.

“First we had each other. Then we had you. Now we have everything. Welcome to the world my sweet daughter,” the Weekend at Bernie’s star captioned the post, addressing Ella — whose middle name points to a possible tribute to Finnigan’s own dad Jack.

“To my gorgeous warrior wife @jennigan1 you are the most courageous, most powerful, most beautiful person I have ever met,” he praised Finnigan. “Our daughter could not have chosen a better mother and role model and best friend. I love you both with everything I got💖💖.”

RELATED: It’ll Be a Girl for Jonathan Silverman and Jennifer Finnigan

The couple tied the knot in 2007 after three years together, sharing exclusively with PEOPLE in June that they were “beyond excited” to be welcoming their first child together.

The story behind finding out the baby on the way was a girl was one for the books. The then-dad-to-be ordered a reveal cake in L.A. and ended up taking it on the plane to meet his wife in Toronto, where Salvation was filming. And while the plan went off without a hitch, Finnigan had a backup plan.

“I was, like, ‘Johnny, if they slice into it, just leave it. I don’t want you to find out!’ ” she told PEOPLE in September. “We laughed that TSA would know the gender of our child before we did. But he arrived at my door at 6:30 a.m. and sliced into the cake and it was pink icing!”

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Experiencing Her First Pregnancy



RELATED: Jonathan Silverman and Jennifer Finnigan Expecting First Child

Sharing stunning exclusive photos from a maternity shoot, Finnigan added to PEOPLE in September that she’s a “voracious feminist,” and can’t wait to raise her daughter to understand that she can do anything a man can do.

“I want to give her every opportunity I never had and I want to see her blossom into whoever she wants to be,” she said. “Just talking about it makes me emotional.”

Continued The Bold and the Beautiful alum, “It just feels right and the idea of seeing my husband holding a little girl … I’m swooning already. She’s going to be a really lucky girl to have a dad like him.”