Jonathan Rhys Meyers‘ wife has opened up about suffering a miscarriage.

Mara Lane shared the news on Instagram Sunday morning, telling fans that her husband, a recovering alcoholic, was struggling to cope with the news and the couple “very very much wanted” to have another child.

“With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven,” she wrote.

“Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here… when life throws us curve balls such as these.”

Lane shared that Meyers, 40, relapsed following the news of his wife’s miscarriage, turning to alcohol to cope.

“Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know,” she wrote.

“I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress… sometimes it’s like two steps forward, one step back.”

Lane also acknowledged photos of the The Tudors star being escorted by security at Dublin Airport for being too intoxicated to board a flight to Vancouver, Canada.

“My husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news,” she said.

“I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law. I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but … it’s ok. It’s ok. Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don’t know. We forgive you.”

She confirmed that Meyers was recovering, living with a sober companion after being denied admission to a hospital due to a two-month wait list.

Lane concluded by saying, “Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let’s try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up.”

The couple welcomed their first child, son Wolf Rhys Meyers, on Dec. 15, 2016.

Meyers and Lane have been together since January 2013 and reportedly got engaged in December 2014.