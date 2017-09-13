Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ Wife Shares Sonogram and Picture of the Tree Where Their Baby Is Buried After Miscarriage

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his wife Mara Lane have laid their second child to rest after receiving the heartbreaking news they had suffered a miscarriage.

The couple, who have been together since January 2013 and reportedly got engaged in December 2014, have buried their unborn baby under a tree in their front yard — naming the child “Willow.”

Lane shared the news on Instagram late Tuesday night, writing, “I have been given peace and Baby Willow is now planted in the tree in front of our home that has weeping long branches and leaves so we can brush our faces in soft leaves in passing or we can see the baby dance with the wind in the branches as they sway. It is helping me process the situation … as Nature does.”

It was Lane who first revealed their loss to the public in an Instagram post on Sunday, saying that Willow had died on Sept. 7. “Forever young,” she wrote.

She thanked fans on Tuesday for the “showering of love” and support sent to her in the wake of the news, while also sharing a video clip of the ultrasound in which she learned of her miscarriage.

“Watching a sonogram not have a heartbeat is very surreal and beyond sad,” she wrote, praising her doctor helping “getting us through that.”

The posts were all in an effort to be “transparent” on her journey of grief and help “others as well as ourselves,” Lana said.

“We don’t have to carry the weight of the world ourselves. We can help lift one another up,” she wrote.”I am so humbled and got teary-eyed several times at how beautiful humans can be and so sad but hopeful with the stories shared of depression and miscarriage and addictions. Thank you for sharing your soul and stories back, as this helps us feel that we are not alone.”

“Please continue to always write or comment about your days no matter what I share as when I see it I will return the love back someway or it will be read by someone else who can too,” Lana added. “I so wish that I could support you on all your walks and sad days so hopefully the posts I share will make you laugh or lighten your days or make you smile/brighten them somehow. This is not a highlights nor lowlights reel, but simply an in-the-middle to keep in contact.”

Sunday’s post also came with the revelation that Meyers, 40, had relapsed upon hearing the news of their miscarriage — turning to alcohol to cope with his sadness. He was recovering now, living with a sober companion after being denied admission to a hospital due to a two-month wait list.

Lana reflected Tuesday on her decision to share that news, saying that she wanted to do so support her husband after photos surfaced of The Tudors star being escorted by security at Dublin Airport for being too intoxicated to board a flight to Vancouver, Canada.

RELATED VIDEO: Figure Skating Star Nancy Kerrigan Opens Up About Her 6 Miscarriages

“Anyone who knows me personally knows I would normally never share such personal sadness (only because in my head, I would not want to burden others and because I trust that in time God will heal me) but I was happy to come to my husband’s defense,” Lana said. “I could not sit back and see him attacked by Darkness publicly during such a tender time. Thank you for coming to ours.”

“I was very vulnerable in my last post as well as being at an all-time low and on such days I sometimes will feel the need for support, so thank you for being so kind to me and being a safe place,” said Lana.

Her posted ended by giving thanks to God. “Thank you Father God for supernatural peace,” Lana wrote. “May you afford those who seek you the same peace and may we grow as humans and have more compassion for all humanity.”

Meyers and Lana welcomed their first child, son Wolf Rhys Meyers, on Dec. 15, 2016.