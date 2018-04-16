It's a Boy! John Stamos Welcomes Son Billy — and Names the Newborn After His Late Dad

Have mercy — John Stamos is a dad.

The Fuller House star announced the news on Instagram, revealing he and wife Caitlin McHugh have welcomed a son.

“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father),” Stamos, 54, captioned a photo of the newborn nestled on his chest. “#NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed”

The couple, who wed Feb. 3 after two and a half years together, announced the pregnancy to PEOPLE exclusively in December.

“The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” said McHugh. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”