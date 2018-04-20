John Stamos Opens Up About First-Time Fatherhood with Son Billy: 'I Cry a Lot'

It’s been a very emotional 10 days for John Stamos.

The Fuller House star, 54, welcomed his son William “Billy” Christopher on April 10 in Los Angeles. And as he told PEOPLE on Thursday at WE Day California, being a first-time dad has been incredibly touching.

“I cry a lot,” Stamos said from the red carpet of The Forum in Inglewood, California. “It’s more beautiful than anyone told me it would be. I’ve been waiting a long time.”

Some of his most recent tears were triggered by song. “I woke up this morning, and I sang him ‘House at Pooh Corner’ ” said Stamos, breaking into the 1971 Kenny Loggins tune and its “Christopher Robin” lyrics. “His middle name is Christopher.”

Stamos — who married wife Caitlin McHugh in February — shared his first photo with Billy on Monday, writing in his Instagram caption, “From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son.”

Asked who Billy looks like, Stamos was torn.

“He’s got my wife’s legs, which is good,” the “Forever” singer said. “I think he’s got some good hair going. But they say it’s going to fall out and come back. I don’t know… ”

As for McHugh, 31, Stamos said that she’s doing well.

“She’s great. She is, like nothing happened,” he said. “She’s incredible. She just eased through it like she does everything else in life.”

Stamos and McHugh got engaged at Disneyland in October, just two months before they announced their pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE. The couple had been dating for two and a half years. They then tied the knot and headed to Disney World for their honeymoon in February.

On Thursday, Stamos opened up about fatherhood during a visit to On Air with Ryan Seacrest, telling Seacrest that he’s looking at the world differently now.

“I’m looking out the window right now and everything is greener and bluer,” he said before cracking a few jokes. “I see all kinds of different colors. Different poop colors. There’s green, there’s yellow, I saw some blue this morning which I thought was weird.”

He said he was also excited about naming his son after his “hero” father. “I hope I live up to what my dad did. You know how you get to a point where you go, ‘My dad’s just a man?’ I never got to that point. He was always bigger than life to me so I’m happy to honor him with our little Billy,” the actor revealed. “I’m starting to cry right now, Ryan, I’m so emotional.”

WE Day, the annual youth empowerment event, was hosted by Stamos this year.

Celebrity attendees included Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Morgan Freeman, Lily Collins, Dierks Bentley, and March for Our Lives organizers Jackie Corin and Cameron Kasky.