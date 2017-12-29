John Stamos and Expectant Caitlin McHugh Step Out for First Time Since Announcing Pregnancy

John Stamos and fianceé Caitlin McHugh were spotted Thursday alongside their two dogs on a morning hike at TreePeople Park in Studio City, California — the first time they’ve been photographed since announcing earlier this month they are expecting their first child.

The 54-year-old Fuller House star sported camouflage cargo shorts and a button-down blue Oxford for the outdoor excursion. He paired it with a navy baseball cap, sunglasses and cream-colored Nike sneakers.

McHugh, 31, was all smiles in gray sweatpants and a rose “Santa Barbara, California” hoodie that slightly hugged her growing baby belly. She also wore a gray hat and black Nike sneakers.

Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos BACKGRID

Stamos had quite a reign as one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors. But the preternaturally youthful actor told PEOPLE in the Dec. 25 issue’s cover story that he long felt as though something was missing.

“I always wanted to be a dad,” Stamos said of becoming a father for the first time. “I have a youthful thing. People say, ‘Oh, you look young.’ You start believing you’re gonna live to be 150.”

“And then you wake up and go, ‘No, man, this is it. This is not a rehearsal,’ ” he added. “People would say, ‘You should have a child.’ I was like, ‘That ship has sailed.’ ”

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Rachel Murray/Getty

It helped that he and McHugh “talked about” having a baby in the past — and that everything eventually just fell into place.

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,’ ” said Stamos, who proposed to the model and actress on Oct. 22 at Disneyland (one of her favorite places) after two years of dating.

“The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” McHugh added. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”