John Stamos and Pregnant Fiancée Caitlin McHugh Hit LAX as She Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

John Stamos and his pregnant fiancée Caitlin McHugh were all smiles on Wednesday as they arrived at Los Angeles International Airport.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, walked arm-in-arm as they grinned for photographers.

Both kept it casual — Stamos, 54, in a loose-fitting blue button-down, gray pants and white Adidas kicks. He added aviator sunglasses, a skull snapback and a black backpack.

McHugh’s growing baby bump peaked out in an oversized green turtleneck sweater. The 31-year-old brunette paired it with black leggings and knee-high brown boots. She accessorized with a brown hat, glasses, and a dark knapsack.

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Niceguy/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Until meeting McHugh, Stamos had long reigned as one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors. But the preternaturally youthful actor told PEOPLE in the Dec. 25 issue’s cover story that he long felt as though something was missing.

“I always wanted to be a dad,” the Fuller House star said of becoming a father for the first time. “I have a youthful thing. People say, ‘Oh, you look young.’ You start believing you’re gonna live to be 150.”

“And then you wake up and go, ‘No, man, this is it. This is not a rehearsal,’ ” he added. “People would say, ‘You should have a child.’ I was like, ‘That ship has sailed.’ ”