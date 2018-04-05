Dad-to-Be John Stamos Is Emotional About Fatherhood at 54: 'I've Waited My Whole Life for This'

John Stamos is more than ready to make the switch from Uncle Jesse to dad.

The first-time father-to-be, 54, couldn’t hold back his excitement about his and new wife Caitlin McHugh‘s impending addition at the Wednesday premiere of his Fuller House costar Bob Saget’s movie Benjamin.

“I’ve waited my whole life for this,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I just can’t. I’m already so emotional and so excited… I’ve been dreaming about our baby. I mean, I am really excited.”

While most new parents have a few jitters, Stamos said he didn’t have any concerns, thanks in part to McHugh, whom he wed in February before embarking on a romantic honeymoon at Disney World.

“I’m not nervous at all. I’ve been not nervous about getting married — I just knew it was the right thing,” he explained to ET. “I’m not nervous about having a kid; I’m not nervous about having a kid with her.”

The actor wasn’t done raving about McHugh.

“She’s so beautiful pregnant. She’s so magical. She is the most graceful person I’ve ever met in my life, and she’s handling pregnancy like a champ.” he shared with ET. “Every day I say, ‘You’re doing so great, you’re doing so great.'”

He added: “Just every day I’m with her I just realize, first of all, how lucky I am, but what a special human she is. She’s magical. She floats into a room. I’ve never heard her say a bad word about anybody.”

Though Stamos is still busy working on projects like Netflix’s Fuller House and the Lifetime series You, he feels it’s time to settle down and focus on family.

“I don’t know what I would do if I wasn’t having a baby right now,” he told ET. “Like, I’ve done everything anyone could ever… I’ve had the most beautiful blessed life on the planet, and the most honest real thing I could do I haven’t done.”

In December, Stamos exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that he and McHugh were expecting their first child.

“I always wanted to be a dad. Clearly I had to do some work on myself first,” he said. “I have a youthful thing. People say, ‘Oh, you look young.’ You start believing you’re gonna live to be 150. And then you wake up and go, ‘No, man, this is it. This is not a rehearsal.’ … People would say, ‘You should have a child.’ I was like, ‘That ship has sailed.’”

But Stamos said he feels prepared for parenthood.

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” he told PEOPLE, joking. “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”