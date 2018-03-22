John Stamos “can’t wait” to become a father as he shared a funny Instagram photo of himself wearing a fake baby bump.

The Fuller House actor couldn’t help but crack a joke with an old photo of himself on the set of Full House wearing a white T-shirt with the words “Bun in the Oven” written across it.

Stamos, 54, who is expecting his first child with wife Caitlin McHugh, expressed his humor and excitement at his impending fatherhood in a sweet caption, writing, “This is the longest 9 months of my life! #cantwait 4 #fatherhood.”

The couple tied the knot on Feb. 3 in Studio City, California, a source told PEOPLE. The reception was held at Stamos’ home in Beverly Hills.

McHugh wore a white, strapless ballgown with a tulle skirt, while Stamos wore a black tux. A source told PEOPLE, “Caitlyn looked absolutely stunning in a princess dress.”

“They exchanged vows in front of family and close friends. It was a very touching ceremony. There were tears but mostly smiles. John and Caitlyn looked very happy.”

Stamos proposed to McHugh after almost two years of dating in October 2017 at Disneyland — one of McHugh’s favorite places. She is an active Disneybounder, a superfan who dresses up in character at the amusement park.

“The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” Stamos told PEOPLE exclusively in December. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!'”

“She loves Disneyland and [at the park], I got on my knee and asked her,” Stamos said. “I pulled the ring out. I don’t know how she did it, but she went to hug me and slipped her finger right in it. When the park closed, we ran around the park in our Disney onesies.”