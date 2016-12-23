Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik Welcomes Daughter Liliana Carella – See Her First Photo!

John Rzeznik is enjoying “Better Days” with his new family of three!

The Goo Goo Dolls frontman and his wife Melina welcomed daughter Liliana Carella Rzeznik in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 22, a rep for Rzeznik confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. The baby girl came into the world at 20 inches long, weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz.

“Mama and baby are gorgeous and healthy. What more could I ask for?” Rzeznik tells PEOPLE.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In November, Rzeznik, 51, announced that he was expecting a baby in December during a Facebook Live chat with Sirius XM.

“I’m ready. I’m ready for action,” he said of being ready for diaper duty. “I’ve been an uncle my whole life, but I’ve never been a dad … I’m sleeping in two-hour shifts [to prepare].”

Liliana is the first child for Rzeznik and his wife, who began dating in 2005 before tying the knot in July 2013 in front of 120 family and friends during a rustic-chic event in Malibu, California.

“The whole thing was just about family and friends. It was really beautiful and romantic,” the musician told PEOPLE of his wedding day.

Though Rzeznik didn’t perform on the day he married his beloved, their meet-cute was music related.

“I met [Melina] in a record store in New York City about two and a half years ago,” he shared with PEOPLE in 2006. “We were doing a signing. She was doing these charity auctions on eBay and she had a bunch of CDs for me to sign. We kind of hit it off and we talked on the phone for months.”

He added, “I tried to run away from her [in] every possible way I could. She was like, ‘You’ll be here when you want to be.’ I was very smitten with that.”

RELATED VIDEO: Goo Goo Dolls Show Off Their Doll Collection

“We’ve been together a while and I’m not going anywhere and we’d like to start a family,” Rzeznik told PEOPLE shortly following his nuptials. “I’d prefer to be married when I have kids.”

The birth of his daughter is the latest personal highlight this year for the guitarist and singer, who released the band’s new album, Boxes, in May.

This week, the Buffalo, New York-bred rock duo — consisting also of bassist and singer Robby Takac — released a remix of the LP’s single “Over and Over,” featuring megaproducer RedOne and T.I. Jakke.