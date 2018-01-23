Getting Over the Hump! John Legend Helps Pregnant Wife Chrissy Teigen with Her Spandex Leggings

John Legend has that whole husbandly duties thing on lock.

The 39-year-old musician lent a hand to wife Chrissy Teigen on Monday, helping the second-time mom-to-be pull up a pair of black spandex leggings over her growing baby bump.

In the Snapchat clip, the couple are all smiles as they work with the fabric, finally getting it right as Legend lets out an, “All right!”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

The too-real moment is only the latest wardrobe challenge for the model and Lip Sync Battle host, 32, who is expecting the spouses’ second child (daughter Luna Simone is 21 months).

On Friday, the soon-to-be mother of two shared a silly video on social media in which she revealed her belly had gotten too big for her robe.

“My robe won’t close,” Teigen wrote over the Snapchat video as she yelled out, “I’m naked!”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Kevin Mazur/Getty

Supportive husband Legend is a pro at helping his wife with fashion emergencies. In February following the Grammy Awards, Teigen declared from a lying-down position in a Snapchat home video, “I’m on the floor and John’s in charge of taking my jewelry off for [stylist Monica Rose]. Take it off, John.”

“Okay, he’s taking it off … Ow!” she continued to narrate, asking Legend in another clip, “Are you mad at me?”

“Why would I be mad at you? … You’re perfect,” he replied sweetly.