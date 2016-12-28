John Legend Shares Adorable New Photos of Baby Luna on His 38th Birthday

A very happy birthday indeed.

Celebrating turning another year older on Wednesday, John Legend shared adorable new photos with his 8-month-old daughter Luna on Instagram.

In one snap, Legend —who’s currently on vacation with his wife Chrissy Teigen and their family — looks blissful as he snuggles his baby girl on a couch.

In another selfie, the “Love Me Now” singer is again all smiles as Luna looks off-camera (perhaps at mom?).

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes. Love you all! Enjoying this view with Chrissy and Lu, feeling grateful,” he captioned another photo that showed off his vacation views.

Teigen, 31, also gave her husband a sweet shout-out on her own Instagram account, captioning a photo of herself snuggling with Luna: “Happy birthday, beautiful papa.”

Over the weekend, the couple celebrated their first Christmas as parents by dressing up their little one in a Saint Nick onesie, complete with a plush red and white hat.

Earlier in the month, the model and cookbook author shared photos from Luna’s first meeting with Santa on her social media accounts.

Visiting a local Macy’s department store, the star posted with Luna, Saint Nick — and a photo cutout of Legend.

“When your husband is in Paris but you gotta get your Santa on,” she captioned the photo.