Luna’s First Tour! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Daughter to Miami Seaquarium Before His Concert Kicks Off

The gang’s all here!

John Legend took his family on the road as his Darkness And Light Tour kicked off Friday in Miami. The singer took to Instagram to post a family picture with his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, and their daughter, Luna, at the Miami Seaquarium.

“Pre-show activities on #LunasFirstTour #DarknessAndLightTour #miamiseaquarium,” he wrote in the caption.

The “All of Me” singer revealed that his daughter would be joining him on tour in February during a live Facebook Q&A session.

Legend told PEOPLE in April that he and Teigen are ready to embrace a new environment.

“I’m excited that we’re in the position where we can bring [Luna] on tour this summer and late spring, so that’ll be fun,” he shares. “I’m in a position where we can make things happen to make sure she’s around us as much as possible.”

One element of the journey that has had to be adjusted quite heavily to accommodate their daughter? The tour bus, which the Underground producer admits has “quite a different vibe” now that he’s a dad.

“Diapers on the bus, a crib on the bus — a long way from my bachelor days,” Legend said with a laugh.

The Darkness and Light Tour kicks off May 12 in Miami, extending through June 30 at the Essence Festival in New Orleans before heading overseas in September.