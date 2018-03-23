John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen are “excited” to welcome their second child in a few short months — but is daughter Luna?

“I don’t think Luna has a concept of exactly what it means to have a little sibling yet,” Legend, 39, tells PEOPLE of his daughter, who will turn 2 in April. “She’ll figure it out sooner or later, and she’ll probably have some moments where she regrets it! But we’re excited.”

Legend and cookbook author Teigen, 32, will welcome their baby boy in June, and the singer-actor-producer, who will star in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on Easter Sunday, says they are still nesting.

John Legend with daughter Luna

RELATED: John Legend Opens Up About Playing Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar: He ‘Was a Bit of a Revolutionary’

“We still have a little bit of work to do — we’ve got to get the new bedroom ready — but we have a few months to go,” he says. “I think after having one, there’s a lot of things you learn the first time that will be helpful this second time around. But I’m sure it’ll add a whole other layer of complexity with two at a time!”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Like Luna, Legend and Teigen conceived their second baby via in vitro fertilization. The couple announced Teigen’s pregnancy in an adorable Instagram video starring Luna; then, after the Grammys in January, the Lip Sync Battle host revealed they were expecting a baby boy. On a recent family vacation in China, Teigen and Legend brought Luna to Hong Kong Disneyland for a fun-filled day.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert airs Easter Sunday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.