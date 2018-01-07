John Legend On Daughter Luna's Interest in Music — and Getting Her Ready to Be a Big Sister

Will John Legend someday be making beautiful music with his own daughter?

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, Legend reveals to PEOPLE at the Art of Elysium’s Heaven Celebration in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen‘s 20-month-old daughter Luna Simone is “interested, for sure” in music, he says.

“She likes to piano with me and play,” explains Legend, 39. “You know, who knows what that will develop into.”

Legend also adds that while he’s not quite sure his daughter “gets” that she’s about to be a big sister, she does understand her mother’s pregnant. “She knows mommy has a baby inside,” Legend continues. “She says ‘baby.’ ”

As for his wife, Legend reveals that Teigen “enjoys being pregnant overall,” and that “it helps us focus.”

“We’re trying to bring this new baby to life. And to get it ready for the world,” he explains, adding that he’s focusing on taking care of Teigen to “make sure she’s ready.”

And in addition to getting prepped for the new baby, the soon-to-be father of two shares that he’s been “writing a lot” of new music.

Ever the loving husband, while accepting the night’s Visionary award, Legend made sure to give his pregnant wife a special shout out.

“I am so grateful to my wife for being here,” he said. “Hi Chrissy! She’s pregnant with our second child.”

The Grammy Award-winning musician then went on to explain how being a father has made him want to help make “other kids’ lives better.”

“I think being a father helps me understand even more how fragile life can be sometimes and how much it’s imperative for us who have so many resources and so much power to try to make other kids’ lives better. Because we know we can afford for our kids to have proper health care, to have proper education, but there are so many kids in our country and around the world who don’t have that and I think this experience of fatherhood has made me double down on saying, we got to do what we can together to make this world better for our young people growing up,” he said.

Teigen announced that the couple are expecting their second child on social media in November. She hilariously captioned the reveal video, “It’s John’s!”

“Luna, what’s in here?” Teigen was heard saying in the background of the clip, with baby Luna pointing at her mom’s stomach and proclaiming, “Baby!”

Since announcing her pregnancy on Instagram in November, Teigen has been candid about the ups and downs she’s been experiencing with pregnancy.

“I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant. But the headaches, my god the headaches,” she wrote on Twitter in December. “Someone…please help. Don’t say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft.”