John Legend is obviously his daughter Luna Simone‘s favorite musical celebrity, but it sounds like he’s got a little competition.

The Jesus Christ Superstar actor sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for Wednesday’s episode of her daytime talk show, dishing on how his daughter with wife Chrissy Teigen, who turns 2 on Saturday, “had a milestone” the previous day.

“She said ‘Beyoncé‘ for the first time,” said Legend, 39. “That was Luna’s first Beyoncé. I feel like I should write it down in her baby book.”

The soon-to-be father of two (he and Teigen, 32, are expecting a baby boy in June) reveals that the incident took place while the family was in the car listening to Bey’s latest album Lemonade.

“Chrissy and I were talking about Beyoncé, and Luna just starts saying things that we say now, and she said ‘Beyoncé’ in the car,” he recalls.

“Has she said Ellen yet?” the host, 60, asks jokingly.

Replies Legend, “Not yet, but if I say it to her, she’ll say it back. So we’ll watch the show, and she’ll see Dada on Ellen. And then she’ll say it.”

Legend tells DeGeneres that while he and his model wife know #whobitbeyonce, little Luna is none the wiser about the rumors — but the couple is working with her on the concept of becoming an older sibling.

“I don’t know what to expect, really, because I don’t know how Luna’s gonna be at sharing and being a big sister,” the “All of Me” singer admits. “And I don’t think she grasps exactly what’s going to happen yet. But we’ll see.”