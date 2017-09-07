John Legend Speculates About Daughter Luna’s Future Dating Life: ‘I Don’t Feel I’ll Be Too Strict’

It’s a bit early, but proud dad John Legend has already given some thought to 16-month-old daughter Luna Simone being all grown up and — gulp! — dating.

“I start off thinking about the type of person I want her to be,” the musician and face of Axe‘s Find Your Magic campaign tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “If she’s the person she needs to be in life, she’ll attract the right kind of guys and she’ll make the right choices.”

And he and wife Chrissy Teigen have a good game plan. “We’re going to just try to make her confident and smart and a good leader and kind and loving, and we feel like if we give her all the tools she needs, she’ll figure out the right person for her,” says the “All of Me” singer, 38.

While Luna is the apple of his eye, Legend doesn’t feel like he’ll be overprotective. “I’m okay with her making mistakes, too, because that’s part of growing up. I feel like I’ll be patient, and I don’t feel like I’ll be too strict.”

Legend, who’s partnered with Axe to mentor teens on the pitfalls of toxic masculinity, says he’s all about equality when it comes to his daughter.

“I don’t like the idea of treating our girls differently than we treat our boys, saying ‘Boys, go out there and have as much sex as you want, do whatever you want’ and then our girls have to be locked in a convent,” he explains. “I don’t believe in that. I just want to equip her to make the best decisions.”

But long before any of this will come into play, Legend is already the cool dad, having recently taken Teigen, 31, and their tot out on the road with him.

“It was my first tour with Luna and that was a lot of fun,” says Legend, who had a crib and changing station installed on his bus.

“There were some literally crappy situations, some diaper changes,” he adds with a laugh. “It’s very different from my days on tour with [Kanye West] when we were, like, 25 years old. We’re all dads now. So much has changed.”

