John Legend Hopes Daughter Luna Inherits Chrissy Teigen’s Sense of Humor: ‘That Would Be Awesome’

When it comes to baby Luna Simone‘s funny bone, John Legend says he hopes the 17-month-old takes after her hilarious mother, Chrissy Teigen.

“I hope she does,” the 38-year-old musician tells PEOPLE. “Chrissy’s [sense of humor] is definitely more keen than mine is.”

The supermodel and television host often makes headlines for her cheeky quips and quick wit, whether it’s joking about her stretch marks or her legendary clapbacks on Twitter. And it seems little Luna may already be following in her mother’s funny footsteps.

“She likes to laugh and she likes to make us laugh,” Legend says. “Either way, we just want her to be intelligent and a good reader and loving and kind and all those good things. If she’s funny and talented, that would be awesome.”

Legend recently showed off his comedic skills in a video for Capri Sun, in which he helped a pair of kids trick their mother by having her favorite star show up at her yoga class. Legend teamed up with the company to promote their four new flavors — with all-natural ingredients.

But when it comes to playing pranks in his own family‘s household, Legend says no one — not even Teigen — has quite mastered the art.

“I don’t even come up with pranks. I’m not good at coming up with them,” says the “All of Me” singer. “Chrissy can come up with them, but she has a hard time holding her laugh in … She ends up laughing eventually.”

Married 4 years today. Met 11 years ago yesterday.

The trio still manage to share loads of laughs, though (as evidenced by Teigen’s Snapchat account), even while Legend is on his European tour.

“My wife and my baby are here with me right now. They’re here for a week and then they go back home for a bit,” he says. “We’re able to get some time together, so that’s good. But it is hard when they’re not here. I’m so happy they’re here now.”

Legend and Teigen, 31, wed in September 2013 in Lake Como, Italy. The couple welcomed their first child on April 14, 2016.

As for Luna, Legend says he and Teigen are enjoying watching their baby girl grow, although it’s difficult to decipher her unique traits with no other little ones around to compare with.

“She’s very playful and she’s very sweet,” the proud dad tells PEOPLE. “It’s hard to compare because we don’t have any other kids, so it’s hard to know if she’s more or like other kids or if she’s different.”