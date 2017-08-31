John Legend Says Going Through IVF Has ‘Strengthened Bond’ with Wife Chrissy Teigen: We ‘Can Make It Through Anything’

Through thick and thin, John Legend will always be wife Chrissy Teigen‘s support system.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning singer opened up about the challenges the couple has faced during their nearly 4-year marriage to Cosmopolitan, specifically going through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“Having a baby is a big challenge for a couple, and going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through [having a child], you know you can make it through anything,” Legend explained about trying for another child after welcoming 16-month-old daughter Luna, who was conceived with the help of IVF.

“I think it’s especially difficult when you can’t conceive naturally. You want to feel like everything’s working properly and want everything to be perfect, but sometimes it’s not,” the father of one continued. “I wouldn’t say we can’t conceive naturally, but I would say that it’s enough of a challenge where it felt like we needed help. We’re lucky that we’re living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF] brought us Luna and hopefully, it will bring us a few more awesome kids, too.”

Last year, Teigen shared the couple’s decision to have a girl exclusively with PEOPLE.

“I’ve made this decision. Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo,” she said. “I picked her and was like, ‘Let’s put in the girl.’ ”

Adding, “A boy will come along. We’ll get there too, so it’s not like we really have to pick.”

Also in his Cosmo interview, Legend, who partnered with AXE on the brand’s Find Your Magic Initiative, detailed how he has been supporting his wife through her decision to cut back on alcohol.

“We’re always honest with each other, so we discuss everything that’s on our minds. When she was thinking about how she wanted to drink less, we talked about it,” he said. “I just want to support her. I want her to be happy and to live the fullest, most awesome life she can, and I want us to do it together. Whenever she sets her mind to anything, I always tell her, ‘I want to support you and help you do it.’ ”