John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter Luna Simone is following in her Grammy and Oscar-winning father’s footsteps!

On Monday, the 21-month-old soon-to-be big sister starred in her mom’s Snapchat videos in which the toddler belted out in her original lyrics.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the (musical) tree with Luna Simone grabbing her pint-sized microphone and doing a solo concert in front of her family with Teigen, 32, proudly cheering and saying, “Yay!”

After all, the mother-to-be did reveal that Luna Simone “is such a daddy’s girl.”

In January, Legend, 39, told PEOPLE that his daughter is “interested, for sure” in music.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna Simone Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“She likes to [sit at the] piano with me and play,” the singer explained. “You know, who knows what that will develop into.”

Luna Simone may be getting inspiration from her father as Legend also shared that he has been “writing a lot” of new music lately.

WATCH: It’ll Be a Boy for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

While their little girl’s musical talents continue to develop, Teigen will also be preparing for the couple’s baby on the way.

The Lip Sync Battle star announced that she and Legend are expecting their second child in November.

RELATED: Luna’s Going to Be a Big Sister! 75 Completely Perfect Photos of Chrissy & John’s Daughter

Then in late January, following the couple’s appearance at the Grammy Awards, the pregnant model announced on Instagram that she and her husband’s second child will be a son.

“This baby is sucking the life from me. Drinking my water, making me dry. Eating my food, making me hungry. Taking my health, making me sick,” Teigen tweeted on Saturday.

“Why do we create these monsters they want us dead,” she jokingly added.

I love her love of all creatures A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 5, 2018 at 2:06pm PST

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 5, 2018 at 2:08pm PST

Teigen has been frequently sharing Luna Simone’s latest milestones on social media, most recently sharing her little one’s Super Bowl Sunday.

“I love her love of all creatures,” the cookbook author captioned a photo of Luna Simone petting a lizard while taking the wheel of her Minnie Mouse car.

#FlyLunaFly A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Feb 5, 2018 at 8:48am PST

And the cherry on top? Legend’s hometown Philadelphia Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl title in franchise history.

“#FlyLunaFly,” the father-to-be captioned his photo of his mini-me getting some air time in the pool.