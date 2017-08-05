John Legend‘s daughter Luna knows that when in Italy, one must have pasta!

The 38-year-old singer shared an adorable photo of his 15-month-old daughter Saturday chowing down on a table full of penne during their family trip to Italy.

“Lil’ penne,” Legend captioned the super cute photo of Luna, who appeared to be savoring the Italian dish as she devoured it.

Of course, with cookbook author Chrissy Teigen as a mom, Luna has been exposed to some of the best food from around the world.

Back in March Chrissy Teigen‘s mom Vilailuck, shared a heartwarming photo of her daughter, Legend and Luna getting ready to eat some sushi — Luna all smiles as she excitedly holds her pair of chopsticks.

Venice! @monicarosestyle @jrugg8 @allanface A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 4, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

The tiny tot seems to be making the most of her European getaway. In one photo posted to Teigen’s Instagram account, she and her mom posed on the streets of Venice — Teigen in a floral patterned green jumpsuit with a matching headdress, and Luna decked in a floral pink ensemble with white sandals.

“Venice!,” Teigen wrote in the caption, shouting out her hair, makeup and stylist teams.

In another snap, the 31-year-old Lip Sync Battle star flashed a big smile as she sits in a square while her daughter makes “friends in Veince.”

Teigen also shared two other cute posts, including one with her mother in a restaurant which she captioned, “Bonnie and Clyde.”

Making friends in Venice! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Bonnie and Clyde A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

Teigen recently opened up to PEOPLE about Luna’s eating habits — explaining she wants her daughter to enjoy a normal childhood.

“It’s hard sometimes because you want to find balance and there’s organic this, organic everything,” she said. “She loves French fries, like, she’s a kid. I don’t want to deprive her. I don’t want her to not be able to eat French fries or not be able to enjoy a piece of candy. Everything is in balance.”

While Luna has been loving strawberries, flaky fish and avocado lately, Teigen says she is also into adding a little extra pizazz to her meals.

“She’s just kind of learning about sauces so now with her French fries she looks around and knows there’s ketchup somewhere,” Teigen says. “I’m like, ‘You used to eat your French fries plain!’ Now she needs condiments.”