John Legend Reacts to Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Pregnancy News in the Cutest Way: ‘It’s a Beautiful Thing’

John Legend has joined the well-wishers congratulating Beyoncé and Jay Z on their exciting pregnancy news.

The 36-year-old Grammy winner expressed his happiness for the couple at his Super Bowl LIFEWTR commercial launch party in Houston on Friday— just days after Beyoncé shocked fans by announcing on Instagram that she’s pregnant with twins.

“I’m happy for them,” Legend told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a beautiful thing. They already know that, though. They already have a wonderful daughter. They know what it feels like, and I’m excited for them.”

Legend, who shares 9-month-old daughter Luna Simone with wife Chrissy Teigen, 31, admitted that he’s excited about the possibility of play dates between their little girl and Beyoncé and Jay Z’s new twins — plus 5-year-old Blue Ivy.

“Hopefully some music will come out of it,” he laughed. With superstar parents like Legend, Teigen, Beyoncé and Jay Z to guide them— there’s no doubt they’d have a shot at being the most talented band ever!