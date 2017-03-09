John Legend Talks Balance with Chrissy Teigen: ‘It’s Difficult to Be a New Father and for My Wife to Be a New Mother’

John Legend can’t complain.

Career-wise, he recently gathered up Grammys and an Oscar, started acting and is executive producing WGN America’s acclaimed show Underground.

“The past couple of years have been amazing,” the multi-talented musician and executive producer, 38, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

At home, his fun-filled marriage to model Chrissy Teigen, 31, remains swoon-worthy, with the couple’s 10-month-old daughter Luna Simone only adding to the collective adorableness.

Still, balancing fame and family hasn’t always been easy for the couple, especially as they made the transition to becoming parents.

“It’s a difficult thing to be a new father and for my wife to be a new mother,” says Legend — a point that was underscored in Teigen’s recent Glamour essay revealing her painful battle with postpartum depression.

The model credits her husband’s unwavering support with helping her through. “He’s exactly as compassionate, patient, loving and understanding as he seems,” she wrote.

Adds Legend, “[Parenting] advances the level of partnership you share. It’s exciting to see how we as a couple grow together and learn how to react to the challenges and the joys.”

One of the joys, he says, is that Luna is a total Daddy’s girl. “My wife’s a little bit jealous,” he admits. “We’ve got to have a boy too, so she can feel that same feeling.”

For now, though, he’s focused on the tasks at hand, noting, “I just want to be a good husband and dad.”