John Krasinski Got an Unexpected, Hilarious Singing Lesson from 18-Month-Old Daughter Violet

John Krasinski‘s younger child already has an ear for music — and even he is getting schooled.

The 38-year-old actor appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show, where he spoke about being father to his two daughters with wife Emily Blunt: Violet, 18 months, and Hazel, 4 this week.

“They’re amazing. They’re so much fun,” he said of the girls. “I feel like every time people talk about their kids on this, people are like, ‘We all have kids, ugh.’ But they’re amazing, and they’re geniuses.”

Krasinski then tells a hilarious story about Violet, explaining that he was singing a song while trying to entertain her on a rainy day. “There’s this song for kids that goes, ‘Rolly polly, rolly polly,’ ” he explains before turning to the audience and joking, “You guys don’t know it? Oh, that’s weird.”

“And all of a sudden Violet, who is 18 months, goes, ‘Yeah, baby,’ ” The Office alum continues, dropping to a lower octave. “That deep! And I was like, ‘Emily, first of all, has she heard the song before? Second of all, what was that?’ And she’s like, ‘I have no idea.’ ”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

John Krasinski on Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: Emily Blunt “Not So Keen” on Nude Scenes After Becoming a Mom: “I’m Not 22 Anymore”

Both parents were left in the dark for three days on the matter, until they started listening to the song in the car.

“At the end of the song, this guy just comes in and goes, ‘Yeah, baby,’ ” Krasinski says. “And I’m not kidding, she looked at me like, ‘Are we good?’ That’s what that was. Like, ‘Dad, you don’t get me already.’ ”

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Christopher Polk/Getty Images for BFCA

RELATED VIDEO: John Krasinski Says His Ridiculous Abs Have Improved His Sex Life With Emily Blunt

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

It seems that Krasinski is happy to listen to his daughters, especially when it comes to his facial hair. He was rocking a beard during his appearance on the talk show, which he originally grew out for his new film A Quiet Place, a new thriller that he also directed and stars in alongside Blunt, 34.

“They love it,” the actor said of his daughters’ opinion on the beard. “I thought they’d be terrified, but when I shaved it after the movie — in the movie, I have the beard — my 3-year-old said, ‘What happened to the beard?’ I said, ‘I shaved it. It’s so smooth, you can touch it.’ She went, ‘Put it back.’ ”

Although Krasinski joked “I’m not a LEGO guy, I can’t just snap it back,” he clearly took her advice.