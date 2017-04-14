Baby Girl on the Way for John Carter Cash

John Carter Cash is going to be a dad again!

The country singer-songwriter and only child of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash is set to welcome a daughter in mid-September, his rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“My wife Ana Cristina and I are so blessed to announce a new addition to our family,” says John, 47. “We are grateful to all of our friends and family for their continued support.”

Adds Ana, 31, “We are so thrilled that God is blessing us with a precious little girl. My husband John Carter and I are completely over the moon about the news and we can’t wait for the arrival of our baby daughter.”

In the accompanying gender reveal video, John cuts into a cake decorated with pink and blue flowers, etched with the words “Baby Cash” and pink and blue question marks. Balloons, plastics cups and cutlery in both colors complete the cake table, along with a sign that says “Girl or Boy?”

“It’s a girl!” Ana and John both yell upon seeing the pink icing inside, and the rest of the room erupts into cheers and applause right along with them.

The couple were married in October 2016 in Charleston, South Carolina. The baby girl on the way is the first for the couple together, while John has three children from previous marriages: sons Jack Ezra, 11, and Joseph John, 21, plus daughter AnnaBelle, 15.