There’s a baby Cash in town!

Country singer-songwriter John Carter Cash and his wife Ana Cristina welcomed a daughter on Monday, Sept. 11, at 5:44 p.m., Carter Cash’s rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Grace June Cash weighed 6 lbs., 3 oz., measuring 17½ inches long.

Grace become the youngest grandchild of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. John, the country legends’ only child, also has three children from previous marriages: sons Jack Ezra, 11, and Joseph John, 21, plus daughter AnnaBelle, 15.

Grace is the first child for the couple, who tied the knot in October 2016 in Charleston, South Carolina. Back in April, John and Ana Cristina said they felt “blessed” after learning that they were expecting.

“My wife Ana Cristina and I are so blessed to announce a new addition to our family,” John, 47, told PEOPLE exclusively. “We are grateful to all of our friends and family for their continued support.”

In a gender reveal video, John cuts into a cake decorated with pink and blue flowers, etched with the words “Baby Cash” and pink and blue question marks. Balloons, plastics cups and cutlery in both colors completed the cake table, along with a sign that said “Girl or Boy?”

Added Ana in April, “We are so thrilled that God is blessing us with a precious little girl. My husband John Carter and I are completely over the moon about the news and we can’t wait for the arrival of our baby daughter.”