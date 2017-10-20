Joey Fatone Says His Family Goes ‘All Out’ for Halloween: ‘I Make a Lot of the Costumes’

Joey Fatone‘s hidden talent? Costume design!

The former ‘NSYNC member sat down for a PEOPLE Now interview recently, where he talked a little bit about his new film A Witches’ Ball — where he plays a singing rat! — and dished on his family’s elaborate Halloween ensemble plans.

“I make a lot of the costumes, actually,” explains Fatone, who shares 7½-year-old daughter Kloey Alexandra and 16-year-old daughter Briahna with wife Kelly. “Or I’ll mix things together.”

This year, Kloey has a specific request for the family: Guardians of the Galaxy. “She wants to be Rocket, the raccoon. I’m gonna be possibly Groot — I actually have stilts. Kelly’s gonna be Gamora, and Briahna is going to be Star-Lord.”

Happy Halloween everyone !! pic.twitter.com/2Uv791Wdpf — Joey Fatone (@realjoeyfatone) October 31, 2016

Last year, the family dressed up as Wreck-It Ralph characters — and Fatone, 40, recalls how he had to get a little creative when it came to Briahna’s choice of attire.

“My older [daughter] wanted to be one of the drivers, and they don’t have a costume — her name was, like, Cherry Bing-Bing or some crap like that,” he laments.

“I got a dodge ball, cut it [in half], burned feather leaves down and stuck it in there — DIY! — and I put it on her head, and it looked like a cherry,” Fatone explains.

I know I need to be better at posting stuff but here was a pic from yesterday 🙂 A post shared by Joey Fatone (@realjoeyfatone) on Apr 17, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Fatone’s love for Halloween costumes goes way back — in fact, his older daughter’s own affinity for that portion of the holiday might have a lot to do with her dad.

“I dressed her up as [Regan] from The Exorcist and I dressed myself as the priest,” he shares of the outfits he chose for himself and Briahna when she was around Kloey’s age.

“She finally realized that it’s fun to scare people, and she knows that it’s all fake,” Fatone says.