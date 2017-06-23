Joey Fatone Talks His ‘Little Entertainer’ Daughter Kloey’s Autism and Stage Presence: ‘That Kid Has No Fear’

Joey Fatone is a lot of things — singer, dancer, runner, actor, hot-dog-restaurant owner — but one thing he will never be? An overbearing spotlight-focused parent.

The ‘NSYNC alum chatted with Entertainment Tonight following an appearance on USA Network’s Big Star Little Star with 7½-year-old daughter Kloey Alexandra, dishing on the career path she may end up taking.

“I do feel like Kloey could be my little entertainer,” said Fatone, 40 (he and wife Kelly are also parents to daughter Briahna, 16). “I will help her out and support her totally, but I won’t be a stage dad! The biggest thing I hope they learn [from my career] is that anything is possible.”

He adds that it “was very exciting,” to do the show with Kloey. “I was happy she had a great time and wasn’t nervous. That kid has no fear.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

You win some, you lose some but either way there's lots of love between @realJoeyFatone and Kloey. #BigStarLittleStar pic.twitter.com/ypGFLXvYj1 — USA Network (@USA_Network) June 22, 2017

Watch me and Kloey on #BigStarLittleStar TOMORROW 9/8c on USA ! A post shared by Joey Fatone (@realjoeyfatone) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Joey Fatone Reveals His Bizarre Warning Message to Guys Who Want to Date His Daughter



Kloey, Fatone shared with ET, has high-functioning autism. The pair won $5,000 for Autism Speaks on the Cat Deeley-hosted game show, confessing of his family’s experience with the condition that it “has tested us a lot.”

“She’s on the spectrum of autism and there are all different types, so everyone handles their child differently, but we handle it as we go, like most parents,” he says of Kloey.

“The things that I was able to simply explain or express to Briahna when she was young, I have to take a different approach with Kloey, for her to understand,” Fatone explains.

I know I need to be better at posting stuff but here was a pic from yesterday 🙂 A post shared by Joey Fatone (@realjoeyfatone) on Apr 17, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Nothing more I can ask for ! But to get woken up at 8am by these great girls !! Lol Happy father's to all u dads out there and all u moms out there that are being dads as well 😊 A post shared by Joey Fatone (@realjoeyfatone) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

FROM PEN: George Michael’s Philanthropy Will Be Remembered as Fondly as His Music



RELATED GALLERY: See the Adorable Celebrity and Kid Pairs Competing in This Summer’s New Game Show, Big Star Little Star

The Dead 7 star is a self-professed “Mr. Mom” at home with his girls, telling ET he sneaks veggies into macaroni and cheese by pureeing them first.

But there’s only so much he can do, he admits. “I know things from a male perspective and they need the female perspective,” Fatone tells ET. “It’s especially challenging with a 16-year-old.”