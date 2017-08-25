Joe Nichols ‘Would Probably Be in Jail’ If His Kids Went Into Music: ‘There’s Too Many Rotten Guys’ in the Industry

Joe Nichols is one protective papa.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE Now, the country musician admitted that if his daughters want to follow in his famous footsteps, he’s afraid he’ll have to step in and shield them from any potential bad eggs in the industry.

“There’s too many rotten guys in music for me to ever be really okay with it,” Nichols shares of his concern for Georgia Blue, 3, Dylan River, 5, and Ashelyn, 18. “I would probably be in jail if they ever really wanted to pursue that.”

The 40-year-old “Sunny and 75” singer did admit of his girls that he “would help [them] completely” in launching a potential music career after they finish both high school and college, if that was still the direction they wanted to go professionally.

Nichols’ latest album Never Gets Old, his first album in four years, touches on family connection and romance. His wife Heather approved of the title track — which Nichols told PEOPLE in July was no coincidence because of how much the song “reminds” him of Heather.

As it turns out, his middle daughter approves wholeheartedly too. While all three of his kids are “musical,” Nichols tells PEOPLE that Dylan couldn’t stop singing and dancing to the album’s title track after he played the song on his small speakers at home. She also “makes up a new song every day.”

“[Dylan] rhymes perfectly — it’s funny to watch,” he explains. “And my 3-year-old is just now coming out of her shell and she’s singing as well.”

Nichols and Heather, who’ve known each other for more than 2o years, have a very special connection, he added to PEOPLE in July. “I’ve grown so close to her now, I think she’s as beautiful now as she ever was,” he said.