The Adorable Way Chip and Pregnant Joanna Gaines Told Their Four Kids About the New Baby on the Way

It doesn’t get much cuter than the Gaines family’s children, but the way fifth-time mom-to-be Joanna Gaines and husband Chip told their four kids about their baby brother on the way is up there.

“I had all these onesies out that [said] ‘big brother’ and ‘big sister’ and I made them turn around and look at it. And it took them all a second to figure what the heck it was about,” Joanna, 40, tells CountryLiving.com of sons Duke, 9, and Drake, 13, plus daughters Emmie Kay, 8, and Ella Rose, 11.

“They lost it,” she adds of the kids’ reaction. “They were so excited, and I think that’s what makes me the most excited — that they’re celebrating with us.”

The Fixer Upper star explains that she and Chip, 43, waited a bit longer in the past to tell their kids whenever a new sibling was due to arrive, but that technique shifted for baby No. 5.

“Typically we’d say, ‘Hey, let’s wait a couple of weeks before we say anything,’ but we told them that day,” Joanna explains. “Out of anybody, we were most excited to tell the kids. Now that they’re older, they get it and understand.”

“Back however many years ago when I had Emmie, they were all so young,” she adds. “They were 4 and under, and they didn’t really get it. But now, I have an 8-year-old kid to a 13-year-old kid, and every day they ask how many more days until the baby comes. So that’s been the most exciting thing — watching how excited they are.”

Joanna admits that even though she’s given birth four times in the past, the fact that it’s been eight years since the last time does mean she has a few worries.

“Emmie is now 8, so now I feel like this is a brand new thing,” she shares. “I don’t even want to think about delivery. I don’t want to remember it. I think we all block that out.”

“For me, it’s just hunkering down and spending as much time at home as I can,” she continues. “I feel like [I’m] figuring out how to be a mom to a newborn again.”