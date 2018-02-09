Joanna Gaines Reveals Her Very Diverse Pregnancy Cravings - And How She Is Satisfying Them

Joanna Gaines is indulging in her favorite foods during her pregnancy!

The expectant Fixer Upper star, 39, revealed she’s had an insatiable hunger for an array of sweet and salty dishes recently. “Woke up this morning at 2:30 AM and was craving fruity pebbles, a pimento cheese sandwich, chicken spaghetti, deviled eggs, and ranch dressing,” Gaines wrote on Instagram Thursday.

“Didn’t have any of that so I made myself some cookies,” she continued, sharing a photo of her completed baked goods.

“With all the restaurant’s final tastings, the cookbook (yes these cookies are in it!), and this pregnancy-I’m definitely growing at a record rate,” the soon-to-be mother of five concluded.

Joanna and husband Chip Gaines, who announced their pregnancy in January, have been developing their upcoming restaurant Magnolia Table, a breakfast spot previously known as the Elite Cafe which was frequented by the Gaines family.

The couple previously announced that the menu will feature some of their favorites like Chip’s famous ham sandwich, Eggs Benedict, the Gaines Brothers Burger, and homemade pies.

In January, Joanna and Chip revealed that the grand opening is “getting so close.”

And if a baby on the way and restaurant renovations didn’t already keep her plate full, she’s also preparing for the release of her cookbook, Magnolia Table, featuring 125 recipes from breakfast, lunch, and dinner to small plates, snacks and desserts.

All inspired by Joanna’s life with Chip and their four kids, the book will also feature dishes from their upcoming Waco eatery.

Also on Thursday, Joanna shared an update on her growing baby bump.

“There’s no hiding this baby bump anymore,” she said.