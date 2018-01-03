Parenting
12 Photos That Prove Chip and Pregnant Joanna Gaines Have Parenting Down Pat
From dance parties to their love of nature and encouraging their kids’ artistic sides, fifth-time parents-to-be Chip and Joanna Gaines are seasoned pros
By Anya Leon•@anyaluise and Jen Juneau•@wordswithjen
1 of 12
THEY HAVE DANCE PARTIES
Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines — who is pregnant with her and husband Chip's fifth child — makes time for each of her kids. Case in point? A "late night dance party" with daughter Emmie Kay, 7, set to the music of La La Land.
2 of 12
THEY STOP AND SMELL THE FLOWERS
"A bouquet of zinnias to celebrate the weekend ❤️," Joanna, 39, wrote in August next to a snap of two of her children picking flowers.
3 of 12
THEY KNOW BONDING COMES BEFORE BEDTIME
"Ok fine... ten more minutes. #bedtime #brothers #buildingstuff," Joanna captioned a sweet September moment between sons Duke, 9, and Drake, 12.
4 of 12
THEY EMBRACE INDIVIDUALITY
"I like Saturdays ❤️ #restandrobots #emmielou," read the text alongside a July photo of Emmie dressed in her handmade robot outfit.
5 of 12
THEY KNOW ONE-ON-ONE TIME IS IMPORTANT
Ella Rose, 11, is all about helping her parents — just like in this March photo, when she served as Joanna's "super special design assistant" in the kitchen!
6 of 12
THEY INSPIRE CREATIVITY
Ella's creativity extends to paint projects, too! The couple's older daughter had fun mixing colors in a November 2016 photo.
"She created all of these colors from scratch today! My little design bud at work 😍 #teamella," Joanna wrote.
7 of 12
THEY KNOW THERE'S ALWAYS TIME TO CUDDLE
"I dreamed I was being attacked by a sweet smelling koala bear and then I woke up ... #phew #emmielou #illtakethisalldayeveryday ❤️🐨," the soon-to-be mother of five captioned a touching moment between herself and Emmie.
8 of 12
THEY KNOW PETS ARE FAMILY TOO
The Waco, Texas-based couple have a love for animals that fully extends to their children.
"A boy and his dog. #dukeman #rover," Joanna wrote to accompany a photo capturing a tender embrace between her younger son and their pup.
9 of 12
THEY LOVE NATURE
Speaking of being one with all creatures, the spouses' daughters were too cute hanging out in the great outdoors with a cat and two deer in this September 2016 photo.
"They're all a bit curious 😍," Joanna captioned the image.
10 of 12
THEY HAVE A LAUNDRY SYSTEM
"Unpacking & loads of laundry both have a way of bringing things back to reality after a fun family vacation ⛱ 😎#homesweethomethough," Joanna captioned a too-real moment in March.
11 of 12
THEY'RE EXPERT TEETH-PULLERS
"Emmie loves when he makes her wiggly tooth even wigglier," Joanna explained with a photo of Chip, 43, helping their youngest child pull a loose tooth.
"I love how tough she is and that she trusts her dad even though losing a tooth can be a bit scary. #toothfairyneedstoruntotheatm #thatsmilethough ❤️," added the proud mom and wife.
12 of 12
THEY KNOW FAMILY IS ALWAYS FIRST
"The best birthday surprise was waking up to the most amazing bkfst and a room full of all my favorite superheroes," wrote Joanna to caption a 2016 photo of her family sporting Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America and more masks at the table.
