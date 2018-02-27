Ellen DeGeneres has a touching surprise for her good friend Jimmy Kimmel.

The late-night host makes an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of DeGeneres’ talk show, where she revealed she dedicated something special to his 10-month-old son William “Billy” John, who underwent two heart surgeries last year. (He suffers from a complex congenital heart condition known as tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.)

“We are friends, and I write to you a lot saying, ‘Once again, brilliant monologue,’ ” DeGeneres, 60, tells Kimmel, 50. “Everything you’re doing on the show — you’re using your voice for good, and you’re saying a lot of important things.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Health and Happiness! Jimmy Kimmel Shares Adorable, Candid Family Photo to Ring in 2018

“You’re such a great guy, and that was so emotional, to see you go through that,” she adds. “You get very emotional, and I love that about you.”

Jimmy Kimmel and son Billy Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kimmel thanks the host for her support — and for raising $1 million, with the help of her viewers, for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Billy underwent surgery.

Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: A Comprehensive Guide to All the Times Jimmy Kimmel Has Gotten Political

But that’s not all DeGeneres had in store for Kimmel — she actually had one of the rooms in the Heart Institute at the Children’s Hospital named in honor of Billy.

“Thank you very much,” Kimmel says after a picture of the plaque is revealed, visibly moved to tears. “It means a lot to me.”

“Well, I love you and [your wife] Molly,” says DeGeneres, before asking if Kimmel’s 3½-year-old daughter Jane is still as big of a Finding Dory fan as she used to be.

“Sadly, she’s moved on to PAW Patrol,” Kimmel quips.