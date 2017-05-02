Jimmy Kimmel Smiles Alongside Newborn Son Billy in Snap Shared by Wife Molly: ‘I Am Thankful’ for ‘These Two Brave Guys’

Gratitude is pouring out of the home of Jimmy Kimmel.

On Tuesday morning, the late-night talk-show host’s wife Molly McNearney tweeted a photo of her husband smiling down at their baby boy Billy, who is grinning right back at his dad.

“I am thankful to love and be loved by these two brave guys,” she wrote, adding jokingly, “Both criers.”

The sweet post comes the morning after Kimmel, 49, tearfully revealed on his show that Billy was born April 21 with a congenital heart disease and, as a result, had to undergo open-heart surgery — which was a success.

I am thankful to love and be loved by these two brave guys. Both criers. pic.twitter.com/NL0C3K3Q4E — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) May 2, 2017

on behalf of my family, thank you for the lovely and loving tweets about our son Billy and for your donations to https://t.co/HOIUvNt8WE XO — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2017

sincere thanks for the outpouring of love & support – Dr. Jane is keeping a close ear on Billy, who is very well – XO pic.twitter.com/QgSUminhmg — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2017

Kimmel’s emotional monologue Monday night chronicled the time after Billy was born, to three hours later when a nurse noticed something was wrong, to the time the baby boy had surgery.

“He’ll have to have another open-heart surgery in three to six months,” Kimmel shared, adding that Billy will need a third “hopefully non-invasive procedure” when he’s in his early teens.

The new dad of two joked, “Poor kid. Not only did he get a bad heart, he got my face.”

My wife and I welcome a new baby and it is quite a story… https://t.co/VTT0oBsRFK — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2017

Kimmel and McNearney expressed their thanks for the overwhelming support they’ve received on social media and elsewhere, tweeting about how much it means to their family (which includes Billy’s 2½-year-old big sister Jane).

All feuds were even thrust aside in light of sending positive healing vibes to the family of four.

“And I hate to even say, but even that son of a bitch Matt Damon sent flowers,” Kimmel said on his show, keeping it light between tears.